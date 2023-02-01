FIFA aims at sexual offences in updated ethics code — Sport — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

FIFA has toughened its disciplinary proceedings for cases of sexual assault or harassment in a revised Code of Ethics that was announced and came into force on Wednesday.

The code, said the governing body of world football in a press release, is intended “to enhance protection of football integrity.”

It also targets match-fixing and clubs that fail to pay transfer fees.

“The changes are aimed at improving the protection of certain parties to proceedings before FIFA’s judicial bodies, while providing FIFA with further instruments against illegal, immoral or unethical methods and practices,” said the release.

The revised code removes the 10-year limitation period on prosecuting sexual offences.

The changes make the possible victims “parties to the relevant proceedings, who enjoy all procedural rights, such as that of being notified of the relevant decision and being entitled to appeal it.”

The code also obliges “member associations and confederations to…