Lagos State partners FHI 360 to Boost maternal, infant and young child nutrition | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Lagos State Government in collaboration with Alive & Thrive (FHI 360), engaged three community-based organizations (CBOs) as partners in accelerating the scale of the Maternal, Infant and Young Child Nutrition (MIYCN) Project, with funding from Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation.

The project being implemented in seven states of Nigeria is aimed at enhancing child health and development outcomes and saving lives in the country through a sustainable national program of optimal maternal, infant, and young child nutrition.

The Director, of Medical Services and Disease Control, State Primary Health Care Board Dr Oluwo represented by Nutrition Officer, Dr Adetoke Adekitan at the onboarding of CBOs encouraged them to be creative and innovative in their approach towards strengthening MIYCN outcomes leveraging on available platforms within the local government areas and communities to reach mothers and caregivers.

Adekitan further said their mission in Lagos State Primary health care is to…