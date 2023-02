Despite macroeconomic challenges bedevilling the nation’s economy, anticipation of robust 2022 full year earnings and dividend payout have continued to spur activities on the equities sector of the Nigerian Exchange Limited (NGX) as market capitalisation increased by N44 billion in the last trading session of the month of January.

The post NGX closes January positive with N44 billion gains appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper