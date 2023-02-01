Nigeria’s borders compromised by corruption, infiltration of arms, Transparency International claims | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Rates Nigeria low on corruption perception index

*Describes release of Dariye, Nyame as ‘major setback to corruption fight’

*Says corrupt government officials giving Nigeria a bad name

The coalition of anti-corruption Civil Society Organisations, (CSOs), under the auspice of Transparency International, (TI), have blamed growing insecurity and the infiltration of arms into Nigeria through the borders on corruption and connivance of public officials in the country.

Presenting the 2022 Corruption Perception Index, (CPI), of TI yesterday in Abuja, the group said corruption in Nigeria persists despite the government’s anti-corruption war claims leading to growing insecurity due to compromise at the borders among others.

Executive Director, of the Civil Society Legislative Advocacy Center, (CISLAC), Auwal Musa-Rafsanjani, noted that even though the executive arm of government through President Muhammadu Buhari is making the pronouncement that they are interested in the fight…