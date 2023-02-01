Nnamdi Kanu granted permission to apply for independent medical care





The Federal High Court in Abuja has granted the detained leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, permission to apply for an order of mandamus to compel the Department of State Service (DSS) to allow him unfettered access to medical care. In the suit marked FHC/ABJ/CS/2341/2022, Nnamdi Kanu, through his legal team […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper