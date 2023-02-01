Tinubu promises youth employment, infrastructure development, others in Anambra, S’East | The Guardian Nigeria News

The presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has assured he would create job opportunities for youths in Anambra State and convert the state to one of the nation’s economic centres.

The presidential hopeful also pledged to work with the governor of the state, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, if voted in as president of the country.

Addressing the crowd at the Alex Ekwueme Square, Awka, yesterday, during his campaign, the former Lagos State governor promised to check erosion menace in the state, as well as hasten infrastructure development of the South East, build befitting river port, rail and gas lines in the region.

Tinubu, who described the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, as a sectional and religious candidate, maintained that Atiku had continued to preach division everywhere he went for campaigns, and asked Anambra and Nigerian voters to be wary of such candidate.

He took a swipe at both…