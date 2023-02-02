





© UNICEF/Karin Schermbrucker – Phiona works as a Peer Mother at the Rugaga IV Health Centre in Uganda to train and support mothers to deliver HIV-free babies. New York, USA, 02 February 2023-/African Media Agency(AMA)/ UN agencies have welcomed a pledge by 12 African countries to end AIDS in children by 2030, announced on Wednesday at a […]

The post African leaders commit to end AIDS among children by 2030 appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper