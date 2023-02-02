Buhari for free poll, not against any candidate, FG replies El-Rufai — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

• El-Rufai: People in Aso Rock working against Tinubu

• Aisha Buhari shares El-Rufai video, validates claim

• APC National Chairman, NWC mum

• Tinubu remains unstoppable in spite of Villa conspiracy, says Alake

• Act swiftly on El-Rufai’s comment, Kekemeke tasks Adamu

What has been discussed in political circles in hushed tones and which was released through innuendoes last week Thursday, by the presidential candidate of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, at a campaign rally in Abeokuta, was, yesterday, elevated to national discourse, by Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai.

Insinuations have been rife within the APC, as well as among the opposition elements, that President Muhammadu Buhari might not have shown enough support for his party’s presidential candidate, Tinubu.

Appearing on Channels Television’s Sunrise Daily programme, el-Rufai belled the cat, when he pointedly said some people in the Presidential Villa (Ask Rock) are…