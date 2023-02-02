Chelsea’s scattergun spending is no guarantee of success | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chelsea’s record-breaking last-minute swoop to sign Enzo Fernandez took the Blues’ spending in the first year of the club’s new ownership to a staggering figure of more than £500 million ($616 million).

The Premier League giants splashed out 121 million euros for the Argentina midfielder, breaking the previous British transfer record — Jack Grealish’s £100-million move to Manchester City.

Fernandez was Chelsea’s eighth signing of the January window, with the spending overseen by Todd Boehly’s consortium sending shockwaves around the football world.

Less than a year ago there were fears that Chelsea could run out of cash due to sanctions slapped on then owner Roman Abramovich following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Abramovich was described by the UK government as part of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s inner circle.

A special licence allowed the club to continue operating and despite an expedited sales process Chelsea fetched £2.5 billion — a record for a…