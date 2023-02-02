Exclusion of youths from power recipe for radicalisation, criminalisation

… decries the decline of youth candidacy for 2023 general election

Following a decline in youth candidacy for the 2023 general elections, the European Union (EU) Ambassador to Nigeria, Samuela Isopi has warned against the dire consequences of excluding youths from political participation and decision-making.

Isope who spoke on Wednesday in Abuja at a two-day conference for 150 young legislative candidates across the country, organised by Yiaga Africa regretted that young people were being excluded from power worldwide despite having a population of about 1.2 billion, aged between 15 and 24.

She said: “The world today is very young, the world today is up to 1.2billion young people aged 15-24, Which represents the largest young generation in history with Africa leading in the number of young men and women worldwide but indeed, young people not only in Nigeria are excluded from job opportunities, power.

“Exclusion of young people can lead to political apathy, radicalisation and…