Fernandes hails Ten Hag effect after Man Utd reach League Cup final | The Guardian Nigeria News

Bruno Fernandes has hailed Erik ten Hag’s role in transforming the fortunes of Manchester United after the club secured a place in the League Cup final.

The Dutch manager, in his first season at Old Trafford, will lead his team out at Wembley on February 26 against Newcastle after Wednesday’s 2-0 win against Nottingham Forest wrapped up a 5-0 aggregate semi-final triumph.

It is a chance for United to end their worst trophy drought in 40 years — they have failed to lift any silverware since winning the Europa League in 2017.

“Obviously it’s amazing for us,” said Fernandes, who captained the side in the 2021 Europa League final shootout loss to Villarreal.

“It’s a long time since the Europa League. Since I’m here we don’t play (another) final. You come to this club to be in the position to win trophies and we are in a massive position now.”

Ten Hag has overseen a dramatic change in fortunes and culture at Old Trafford since arriving from Ajax, with…