Fixing pay of state officials illogical, Akeredolu tells FG | The Guardian Nigeria News

•Canvasses devolution of powers, fiscal federalism

Chairman of Southern Nigeria Governors’ Forum and Ondo State helmsman, Oluwarotimi Akeredolu, yesterday, described as overbearing the practice of fixing salaries and allowances of public officials at the state level by the Federal Government.

While describing the situation as unacceptable, Akeredolu said the logic of mopping up revenues accruable to states and councils in a general pool for purposes of sharing, in accordance to some Federal Government formulas, was anachronistic and retrogressive.

The governor, while making the submission at the Zonal Public Hearing on Review of the 2008 Remuneration Package for Political, Public and Judicial Office Holders in Nigeria by the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission (RMFAC) in Akure, insisted that power must devolve to the federating units for the country to lay claim to being a federal state.

Akeredolu, who was represented by his deputy, Lucky Aiyedatiwa, noted…