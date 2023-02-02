Join forces for hassle-free Phantom X2 purchase — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

1 day ago
D’Prince is also known as El Jefe, a Nigerian Afropop recording artist, entrepreneur and the CEO Jonzing World record label. El Jefe’s monthly playlist is a curation of his favourite songs of the month He shared the inaugural monthly playlist for the month of January which features 10 songs from Ruger, Millionz, Popcaan, Drake, Rema,…
DJ Neptune has dropped a new single titled ‘Bienvenue’ featuring Ruger. DJ Neptune taps Ruger for a new thrilling single Bienvenue’ which comes through with a crisp tune produced by DJ Neptune, Kukbeatz and Choke Boi. The new year is off to a bang with “Bienvenue,” a brand-new classic song from DJ Neptune and also…
Source: Guardian Newspaper