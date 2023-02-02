Nasarawa monarch cries out over alleged distortion of family history — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Ndanekpa descendants, one of the ruling clans in the Adadu community in Toto Local Council of the state, have raised alarm over the alleged distortion of their family history by Asumburuku descendants, the current ruling house in the community.

The ruling clan alleged that In October 2022, an Asumburuku descendant, Umar Musa, was installed as the Gbadu Adadu of the community, following the demise of Ibrahim Tukura in the year 2000.

They explained that his installation came after 20 years of an internal family feud.

However, at the installation ceremony, the Ndanekpa descendants accused the Asumburuku family of deliberately refusing to recognize the first traditional ruler, Ndanekpa Usman Audu, who is of the Ndanekpa ruling house.

In a statement issued on yesterday by Muhammadu Gani, the Ndanekpa descendants also accused the Asumburuku family of attempts to change the Ndanekpa clan from Onyohu to Onyebu.

The statement recalled that Adadu town was founded in 1637 by Ndanekpa…