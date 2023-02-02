Reaching the Last Mile and Speak Up Africa launch initiative to mobilize youth leaders in support of efforts to eliminate neglected tropical diseases (NTDS) in Africa







Youth leadership initiative will provide funding, mentorship and resources to youth-led organizations working to end NTDs in their communities Participants will receive grants and training to strengthen their capacity to engage in policy and decision-making spaces, and to position them as leaders in the movement to eliminate NTDs The initiative will also cultivate a peer […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper