Top boxing promoter keen to have fight between MMA star Ngannou and Joshua | The Guardian Nigeria News

Boxing promoter Eddie Hearn has revealed his interest in organizing a bout between former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou and Anthony Joshua.

Ngannou recently became a free agent in the world of combat sports after failing to renew his contract with the UFC and is expected to transition to boxing.

The 36-year-old is already being linked to several big names in the boxing world, including WBC world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury, and Hearn is looking to secure a match with Joshua.

During an appearance on The MMA Hour, Hearn spoke highly of Ngannou, praising the Cameroonian’s achievements and demeanour.

Hearn expressed his admiration for Ngannou and his willingness to navigate the “rocky” world of boxing.

He views Ngannou’s transition to boxing as an opportunity to earn the money he feels he deserves, but acknowledges the difficulty of taking on either Joshua or Fury in his boxing debut.

Hearn believes the unknown factor in the fight between Ngannou…