10 Best African Music Albums That Are Still Topping Chart From 2020 to 2023 — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Every music genre has its share of iconic albums that are cherished and seared into fans’ minds. With African music, there have been a lot of great African albums in recent years that still top the charts all over Africa. These albums usually hold a special place in the hearts of fans, many of whom look back in awe at what African music has achieved since the genre’s inception.

There are remarkable examples of iconic albums that are still topping the charts in Africa to this day. These albums have withstood the test of time, and millions continue to listen to them religiously regardless of how many years have passed since their release.

One of the essential characteristics of an iconic album is that it has somehow paved the way for future artists to succeed. Many genres have a final period that defines an era, and African music is no different. Although some genres fade into obscurity, African music still stands the test of time and is here to stay.

In recent years, there…