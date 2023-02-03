





President Muhammadu Buhari said he reappointed Kashifu Inuwa Abdullahi as Director General of the National Information Technology Development Agency, NITDA, due to the agency’s remarkable successes. Buhari made the disclosure in his address at the launch of the National Policy on the Nigerian Government Second-Level Domains and National Data Strategy in State House, Abuja. The […]

The post Buhari explains reappointment of Kashifu Inuwa as NITDA Director General appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper