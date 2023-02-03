CP Ochalla asks youths to join police to fight crimes | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Warns against early marriage

Commissioner of Police, Ant-Fraud Sections under the Force Criminal Investigation Department (FCID), Margret Agebe Ochalla, has pleaded with youths from Yache community of Cross River State to join the Nigeria Police Force (NPF) and other sister agencies to fight crimes in the society.

Ochalla also warned against early child marriage, saying that it has negative effects on the socio-economic development of the society.

The Commissioner made the call in Abuja during her Honour/Award as the first female Commissioner of Police from the community, organized by the Yache Community Development Association (YCDA).

She urged others, and stakeholders, to sensitize parents to enable them to see reasons why they should not send children to early marriage, and educate them to fight against domestic violence.

She also called on parents and other well-meaning Nigerians to make efforts to encourage upright and responsible citizens to apply for recruitment in the…