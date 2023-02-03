Decades of undeserving poverty on Plateau the Beautiful — Features — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Created close to half a century ago, so far ruled by 11 appointed military administrators and governed by five elected civilian governors, Plateau State – one of Nigeria’s 36 states located in the central part of the country – has played pivotal roles in shaping the providence of Nigeria and many Nigerians: from serving as a breeding ground for numerous professional stars to being an incubator of strategic decisions that for decades to come, will feed into the progress of Nigeria.

So, what is specifically unique about the state and its capital city (Jos) to the extent of meriting special attention and focus? A guide to answering this question can be gleaned from raising another question: why, for decades, the city has been chosen host to discrete major political events in the country? For instance, it hosted the 1993 presidential primaries that produced Abiola as the SDP candidate, the 1998/99 Maidan PDP convention that elected President Olusegun Obasanjo, and more…