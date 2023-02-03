Flaunting achievements, ‘confident’ AbdulRazaq inaugurates Kwara APC Campaign Council | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kwara State Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq on Wednesday inaugurated the over 2000-member Kwara State All Progressives Congress Campaign Council, saying that the achievements of his administration will ease their tasks across the 193 political wards in the state.

“As a government, we have made your job easy because of what we have done in every part of the state. We met dilapidated structures across the state in primary health and education, poor infrastructure, and lack of water supply. We have gone very far to overcome that. We have done exceedingly well across sectors,” AbdulRazaq said, as he inaugurated the council alongside other party leaders, including Deputy Governor Kayode Alabi.

“We have stabilised things, and the next few years will serve to consolidate on our achievements and position our state for greatness and further empower our people positively, especially young people and women.

“The previous governments couldn’t even pay salaries, pensions, and…