Group gives Tinubu ultimatum, threatens lawsuit — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Akwa Ibom Integrity Alliance has issued seven days ultimatum to All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential candidate, Bola Ahmed Tinubu, to retract his statements and threats to Governor Udom Emmanuel or face legal action.

This is as the President of the Apex Ekid socio-cultural organisation, Afigh Iwaad Ekid, Chief Etiene Bob, called on the former Lagos governor to apologise to the people of Akwa Ibom for his remarks on Emmanuel.

President of the Alliance, Stephen Abia, told a press conference in Uyo, on Wednesday, that the threat to the governor was worrisome, adding that the use of threats, blackmail, scandalous and libelous statements on persons should never be a political tool for campaigns.

He said: “We consider as worrisome the threat to the life of the governor of Akwa Ibom State in the shabby outburst by Mr. Bola Ahmed Tinubu. We also take serious exception to such unwarranted, unfortunate, and uncontrolled height of vituperation by Tinubu on our state and people as…