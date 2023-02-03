How fragile border fuels terrorism, economic sabotage, others- Buhari — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

President Muhammadu Buhari says Nigeria and her neighbours must place higher premium on the effective policing of borders to check criminal activities.

The president stated this while playing host to Dr Kunio Mikuriya, Secretary General, World Customs Organization (WCO), on Thursday in Abuja.

Mikuriya is in Nigeria for a Global Conference on Fragile Borders.

According to the president, the fragile nature of entry points into various countries enhances terrorism, economic sabotage, and illicit flow of arms.

While commending Mikuriya for his 4th visit to the country, Buhari said this current one was coming at a time Nigeria was preparing for general elections.

”I have made it a cardinal commitment to ensure each Nigerian is able to exercise their franchise by participating in a free and fair election, in true practice of our relatively nascent democracy.

“It is our objective to ensure this takes place in a peaceful and conducive atmosphere, despite all the usual excitement and…