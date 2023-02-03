Protest rocks Ibadan over naira scarcity | The Guardian Nigeria News

Scores of customers of banks, on Friday, took to major streets in Ibadan, the Oyo State capital, to protest the scarcity of new naira notes, which has been a subject of discussion across major towns and cities in Nigeria.

The majority of the bank customers who went to withdraw money on Friday at various banks in Ibadan could not do so.

Many residents of the city have been lamenting over the paucity of money across many banks and Automated Teller Machine (ATM) stands. Even the Point of Sales (PoS) operators finds it difficult to access money.

This has rendered many of them redundant and many businesses have been rendered prostrate.

It was gathered that bank customers in Ibadan have been finding it difficult to withdraw money.

It will be recalled that the Central Bank of Nigeria, CBN, had a few weeks ago introduced the newly redesigned N200, N500 and N1000 denominations across the country.

The apex bank had also directed commercial banks to fill their Automated Teller Machines,…