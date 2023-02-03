Your campaign of calumny won’t make Otegbeye gov, group tells Amosun — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Ogun Political Watch (OPW) has advised the immediate past governor of Ogun State, who represents Ogun Central in the Senate, Ibikunle Amosun, to desist from spinning falsehood about Governor Dapo Abiodun’s administration, as such strategy is doomed to fail.

The group made this declaration in a statement by its secretary, Wahab Adeyemi, made available to The Guardian, yesterday.

Reacting to the sundry allegations against Abiodun by the senator during the governorship campaign of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) in the state, on Wednesday, OPW described Amosun as a disgruntled and desperate politician, who could not get over his failure to instal a stooge at Oke Mosan as governor in 2019 and secure a return ticket to the Senate during the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries last year.

It noted that having failed woefully to achieve his ambition, the senator pitched tent with a moribund political party and an extremely weak candidate, adding that they would…