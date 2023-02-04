2023: Tinubu loves Nigeria, elect him as next President – Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari says Bola Tinubu, Presidential candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC) in the forthcoming election, loves Nigeria and the electorates should vote for him as the next president.

The President made the call at the inauguration of the presidential campaign of APC on Saturday in Lafia, the Nasarawa State capital.

Buhari added that he knew Tinubu as a progressive and patriotic Nigerian in the last 20 years who had contributed a lot to democracy in the country.

He further said that Tinubu had been tested and trusted in the position he held in the past and would replicate and improve upon if elected as president.

Buhari also said that he would continue to campaign for APC and urged Nigerians and indeed his followers to vote for Tinubu as his successor in February 25 election.

The President also called on the people of Nasarawa State to re-elect Gov. Abdullahi Sule for a second term in office to consolidate on his achievements in security, employment,…