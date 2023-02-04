Anguish as petrol, naira scarcity persist nationwide | The Guardian Nigeria News

• Protests In Ibadan, Police Inspector Injured

• Makinde, Adelabu Suspend Governorship Campaigns

• Students Brutalise Soldier At ATM Point In UNIBEN

• Elderly Woman Faints In Port Harcourt Bank

• POS Operators Mop Up Cash At Petrol Stations, Markets, Dispense At 20% Profit

• Traders Lament Poor Sales, Ask Buhari To Intervene

Angry reactions have continued to trail the twin problems of lingering fuel scarcity and poor implementation of the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN) cash swap policy that have left many citizens cash strapped and unable to attend to their basic needs for about three days now.

Many Nigerians who vent their frustrations to The Guardian lamented that while they were battling to adjust to purchasing fuel at N350 – N400 per litre or spending the whole day at the Nigeria National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) petrol stations to buy at government’s regulated price of N185 per litre, the CBN compounded their woes with the haphazard execution of its…