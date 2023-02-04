APC youth leader concludes North Central tour, rally support for Tinubu, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, yesterday, concluded his tour to the North Central region after his visits to Taraba, Benue and Niger States as part of his nationwide youth mobilisation for the presidential candidate of the party, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu and other candidates.



Israel, who inaugurated the states’ division of the Jagaban Foot soldiers Movement alongside its various directorates, urged them to effectively communicate the party’s goodwill and readiness to confront peculiar challenges affecting growth and development in the state.



He tasked them to make good use of tools provided to them such as the Canvasser’s Record Sheet to enable the Youth Wing run a data-driven campaign, especially with last-mile, get-out-the-votes efforts, it plans to deploy to ensure that the party harvests the largest number of youth votes in the election.

Israel also played host to a town hall meeting with various interest and…