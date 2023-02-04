Buhari confers 115 Foreign Officers with Ambassador-in-situ | The Guardian Nigeria News

President Muhammadu Buhari has conferred the title of Ambassador-in Situ to one hundred and fifteen foreign officers for their contributions to the nation’s development and economy.

Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama presented the letters of conferment on behalf of the President to serving Officers who have attained the rank of Deputy Director on Friday.

Onyeama said that Buhari was recognising and honouring the Foreign Service Officers for their sacrifices, hard work and their role in attracting foreign investments to grow the nation’s economy.

He said that with their efforts in galvanising Nigeria’s foreign policy and diplomacy Nigeria has excellent relations and at peace with every country of the world.

“It is a recognition of work done and achieved. Some of those who were honoured today are serving foreign officers, others are retired.

“So Mr President has decided to recognise all those who have attained a certain level in service, notwithstanding the…