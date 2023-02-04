Five Lagos Communities to enjoy solar energy soon | The Guardian Nigeria News

No fewer than 12,500 residents in five communities at the Epe axis in Lagos State would benefit from the solar mini-energy project embarked upon by the Lagos State Government; A4&T Power Solutions Limited and Ikeja Electric PLC. The groundbreaking ceremony of the interconnected solar mini-grid was done recently.

The jubilation at the event was understandable for the reason that when the 0.88MW (scalable to up to 2MW) interconnected solar mini-grid, will be completed, it will provide energy for the communities in Epe, Eredo Local Government Area of the State.

The project is being developed by A4&T Power Solutions Limited, in partnership with Ikeja Electric PLC. The project is a product of the Interconnected Minigrid Access Scheme (IMAS) program.

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide-Sanwo-Olu who described the project as laudable and first of its kind, said it was a step in the right direction, towards bridging the energy gap and enabling universal sustainable energy access in Lagos…