INEC commends turnout at mock voter accreditation in Delta | The Guardian Nigeria News

INEC has commended the turnout of potential voters at Saturday’s mock voter accreditation using the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) in Delta.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in the state, Rev. Monday Udoh-Tom, who monitored the exercise in some polling units in Asaba said: “’what we have seen is very encouraging.

“The people are happy and said they have seen the reality of the one man, one vote.’’

He added: “the one man, one vote is coming to pass on Feb. 25. What INEC has been preaching about has come to stay. It is going to be one man, one vote.’’

He assured those in doubt that the voter cards issued in 2011 are still valid for the oncoming general elections.

“Some of these cards have been tested and they are working. The cards you have picked up newly are also working,’’ he said.

Udoh-Tom advised eligible voters to turn out en-masse to discharge their civic duties on Election Days.

“On the days of election, do not sit…