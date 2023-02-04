That Atiku stance on corruption | The Guardian Nigeria News

Corruption, everyone agrees, is not only injurious but stunts development. It also not only diverts resources from legitimate causes that are beneﬁcial to the society at large, but denies millions of people their fundamental freedoms and human rights. In Nigeria, corruption has become endemic. Every successive administration in the country, at inception, mouths disgust against corruption. That is usually where it stops as same government become embodiment of corruption.

Time was when the various agencies saddled with the fight against corruption were feared and respected even by those superintending over them. These days, however, the fight against corruption has become partisan and used as a tool to witch-hunt perceived foes of the government.

Not too long ago, the Obasanjo/Atiku administration ensured the fight against corruption was not only seen to be fought against anyone found to be involved, including those in the same government. for instance, Tafa Balogun, the Inspector…