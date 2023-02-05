



President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday condemned the attack on vigilantes at Yargoje Forest in Jibia Local Government Area of Katsina State, where many lives were lost. The insurgents ambushed a convoy of vigilantes in the forest as they went to recover stolen cows leading. In a statement issued by his media aide, Malam Garba Shehu, […]

The post Buhari denounces the horrific attack on Katsina vigilantes by terrorist appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper