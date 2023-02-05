Nigeria, India partner to curb fake passports – Aregbesola | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Government has expressed its readiness to partner with the Indian Government on total eradication of fake Nigerian passports into India.

The Minister of Interior, Mr Rauf Aregbesola, said this in a statement issued by the Deputy Director of Press and Public Relations in the ministry, Mr Afonja Ajibola, on Sunday in Abuja.

According to him, Aregbesola made this known while receiving the Indian High Commissioner to Nigeria, Mr Gangadharan Balasubramanian, in Abuja.

The minister said that Nigeria would ever remain grateful to the Government and people of India for her support to Nigeria during the country’s anti-colonial struggle that led to independence.

Aregbesola pledged Nigeria’s full cooperation with India through its Immigration Service to put a stop to the activities of unscrupulous persons and syndicates engaging in fraudulent procurement of fake official Nigerian travelling documents to enter India illegally.

He called for closer collaboration between both…