Ogun Police arrest man for allegedly shooting younger sister’s boyfriend | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Police in Ogun, on Sunday, arrested a man, Michael Ogundele, for allegedly shooting his younger sister’s boyfriend and injured him at Idiroko area of the state.

The Police Spokesperson in the State, SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, made this known in a statement issued to newsmen in Ota, Ogun.

Oyeyemi explained that the suspect,30, was arrested on Feb.2 by the operative of Ogun State Command for allegedly shooting and injuring one Tobi Olabisi, for having a love affair with his sister.

The PPRO said that the suspect was arrested following a report lodged at Idiroko Divisional Headquarters by one Alpha Akeem, a community leader in Ihunbo town.

He added that Akeem came to the police station with the injured victim (Olabisi) and reported that the suspect who had been warning the victim to stop having a love affair with his younger sister, fired a gunshot at him, but fortunately the victim narrowly escaped death.

“Upon the report, the Divisional Police Officer (DPO) Idiroko Division, CSP…