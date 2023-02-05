





The Labour Party House of Representatives candidate in Amuwo Odofin Otunba George Folarin Olawande Adegeye has promised qualitative representation if elected a Reps member come the 25th February general election. Folarin made the pledge on Saturday at his electioneering campaign rally across Amuwo-Odofin locality, he added that his pact with the people remained intact just […]

The post Omogeye to Amuwo-Odofin electorate, my election equates selfless representation appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper