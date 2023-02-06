At Hellurrrandom Fair, art breathes freedom | The Guardian Nigeria News

An art fair featuring works of emerging and established artists such as, Adavize Jamiu Ibrahim, Luqman Olabode Onipede, Ndifreke James, Michael Olusanya Omole, Kelly Omoefe Ovwigho and Omodesola Fagbenle recently held in Lagos.

The show, with Freedom as theme, had on display, hyperrealistic sketches, oil on canvas, animation paintings on acrylic and a host of other works.

The fair attracted works meant for both primary and secondary art markets. There were also works with private collectors, including a 33×33.5 inch, oil on canvas piece, Makoko, by John Yaktal.

While relishing the beauty that comes from uncommon places, Isaac Adegoke Jimoh’s 12×10 acrylic piece, The Beautiful Sea, brightens viewers’ experience with a work that captures the serene and cool sea environment with precision and verve.

Also unforgettable is Kayode Famoye’s The Fulani. The work shows drummers in their glory, while Onipede tackles the theme of Freedom with a-24×51 inch oil on canvas painting…