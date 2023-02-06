Court stops incorporated trustees of Estate Valuers from sanctioning four members | The Guardian Nigeria News

A Federal High Court, Lagos yesterday restrained the Incorporated Trustees of the Nigerian Institution of Estate Surveyors and Valuers and the President of the Institute, from interfering with the right of four of its members from practicing as licensed Estate Surveyors and Valuers.

The court also restrained the Institute, it’s president, privies, officers, agents or anyone howsoever described from publishing on any social media platform or forwarding to any newspaper for the purposes of publishing the findings/conclusions contained in the investigative report of the Institute dated January 27, 2023 and the letters dated January 31, 2023, pending the hearing and final determination of the motion for interlocutory injunction brought against them by the applicants.

The court also made an interim order against the Institute, it’s president, agents, servants and or privies from giving effect to the letters all dated January 31, 2023 issued by the Institute, purportedly expelling…