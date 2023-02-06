Egg-free Churros — Guardian Life — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

By Jimisayo Opanuga
06 February 2023 |
7:00 am
Ingredient Egg-free churros are a variation of the traditional Spanish treat that is made without the use of eggs. They are enjoyed by people who either have egg allergies or follow an egg-free diet for personal or religious reasons. Egg-free churros can be found in many Spanish restaurants, as well as in some specialty dessert…
Ingredient
Egg-free churros are a variation of the traditional Spanish treat that is made without the use of eggs. They are enjoyed by people who either have egg allergies or follow an egg-free diet for personal or religious reasons.
Egg-free churros can be found in many Spanish restaurants, as well as in some specialty dessert shops and cafes that offer vegan or egg-free…
Source: Guardian Newspaper