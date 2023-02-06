Gov. Lalong pleads for forgiveness over cash crunch, fuel scarcity as Plateau marks Forgiveness Day | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau pleaded with residents on Sunday to forgive government over the current hardships being experienced on the cashless policy and fuel scarcity.

The governor made the plea at an interdenominational service at St. Monica Catholic Church, Jos, to mark the 2023 Plateau Forgiveness Day.

He said that the situation had been of concern to governors who were having series of meetings with the president to address the situation.

“On behalf of all of us, we apologise for the pain being inflicted on the society and we ask for forgiveness,’’ the governor said.

Lalong prayed that the Federal Government would look into the hardships and review the policy.

He said the Plateau Forgiveness Day celebrated annually on Feb. 7 was conceived as part of efforts to continue the restoration of peace.

It was also conceived to remind the younger generation that the state is home of peace, hospitality and tourism, he added.

The governor explained that the day was marked to…