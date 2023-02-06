Naira Scarcity: Obi not in tune with suffering masses like Tinubu, says Onoh





The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential spokesman, Dr Josef Onoh has accused the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), Mr Peter Obi of not feeling the pulse of the masses by taking sides with the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) in the country’s present travail of Naira scarcity. Onoh said it was insensitive and […]

