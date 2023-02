An alumnus of Federal University of Technology (FUT), Minna and Chief Executive Officer of Buypowers NG, Benjamin Ojimah Ufaruna, has donated a recording studio to FUT Campus Radio 92.3 (Search FM), Gidan Kwano, in the Niger State capital.

