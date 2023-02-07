FGawards over N85b census contract to Zinox Technologies — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

The Federal Government through the National Population Commission (NPC) has signed a landmark deal with Nigeria’s integrated technology brand, Zinox, for the supply of the tech components and other accessories for the 2023 national census project, further justifying President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration’s commitment to local content promotion.

The contract, worth over N85 billion, was awarded to Zinox after ratification by the Federal Executive Council(FEC).

In a statement, yesternight, from Zinox, the company, which has already commenced supply of the first batch of about 100,000 units of the Personal Digital Assistants (PDAs) devices required for the nationwide enumeration, emerged as the preferred technical partner for the exercise after scaling a rigorous bid process involving other local and international competitors.

It was noted that Zinox met the rating as an indigenous technology powerhouse with global connections which has consistently enjoyed the confidence…