FIRS, Lagos State collaborate on tax audit, information exchange | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS), has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Lagos Internal Revenue Service (LIRS) on joint tax audit, investigation and automatic exchange of information.

This is contained in a statement issued on Tuesday in Abuja by Mr Johannes Wojuola, Special Assistant on Media and Communication to the Executive Chairman of FIRS, Mr Muhammad Nami.

Wojuola said the MoU was signed in Lagos by the Executive Chairman of FIRS and the Executive Chairman, of LIRS, Mr Ayodele Subair.

He said that the event was witnessed by the Minister of State, Budget and National Planning, Prince Clem Agba and Gov. Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos.

Nami said that the cooperation would enable the two authorities to work as a team in sharing relevant information that would assist both parties in their tax administration and enforcement roles.

He said that it would also provide capacity building between both tax authorities.

“We will carry out a joint audit and…