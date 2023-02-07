Nerdzfactory partners access corporation to intensify advocacy on youth employability and digital skills | The Guardian Nigeria News

NerdzFactory Foundation has announced a strategic partnership with Access Corporation aimed at boosting youth employability by making them industry ready for job opportunities.

Speaking at the Youth Transition Program which has impacted over 1000 Nigerian youths, NerdzFactory Foundation called for a deliberate effort from both the private and public sectors in equipping Nigerian youths with employability and digital skills to see them thrive anywhere they find themselves in the world.

While addressing the program attendees, Thelma Eweam, the program manager NerdzFactory Foundation, re-emphasised that the essence of the program is to empower youths through employability and digital skills to bridge the unemployment gap.

Ade’ Olowojoba, the director at NerdFactory Foundation, posited that the country is at a critical stage where the number of unemployed Youth does not match the number of economic opportunities available in the country.

“We have to be deliberate in equipping…