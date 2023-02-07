SON’s DG praises Mamuda for roles in economic development,food safety standards | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) has praised the management of Mamuda Group for its contribution to the economic development and Strong International Quality and Food Safety Standards in Nigeria, while visiting the state-of-the-art manufacturing plants of the company, describing the facilities as impressive and also commended the high quality of their products.

The statement was made on Tuesday, during a visit to Mamuda Group factories by the Director-General of SON, Mallam Farouk A. Salim, who was pleased with the high quality of the group products and promised to always support the ambition of Mamuda group.

Farouk, particularly commended the Chairman and CEO of Mamuda, Hassan Hammoud for his vision which today has expanded his firms into a varied business conglomerate while maintaining the highest standards.

“On behalf of the management and staff of SON, I wish to convey our deepest appreciation to your company, and yourself, for your role in the economic development…