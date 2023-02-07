Stears, first predictive poll, shows low voter turnout favours Tinubu, high turnout favours Obi | The Guardian Nigeria News

Stears, a pan-African data company, has released the results of a new, predictive electoral poll suggesting a Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) victory by nine percentage points in a high-turnout scenario and a tighter Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) victory in a low-turnout election.

This was contained in a statement released by Stears after conducting a statistically significant, nationally representative poll to survey voter preferences and intentions ahead of the 2023 general elections.

Currently, the Stears poll is the largest public opinion electoral poll on the 2023 Elections with 6,220 Nigerians polled. The sample was randomly stratified by state and gender to mirror the distribution of registered voters in Nigeria.

Some highlights of the poll showed that Obi is the most universally accepted candidate and that Nigerians vote along religious lines.

One condition to win the Nigerian presidential elections is that the candidate must…