The ANGA programme and NIGCOMSAT Ltd, in conjunction with Nigerian Airspace Management Agency and Thales Alenia Space, accelerate SBAS development in aviation in Africa through flight demonstrations at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja-Nigeria | The Guardian Nigeria News

ABUJA, Nigeria 2nd February 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Augmented Navigation for Africa (ANGA) programme, and the Nigerian Communications Satellite Ltd, NIGCOMSAT, in conjunction with the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA) and Thales Alenia Space, joint venture between Thales (67 %) and Leonardo (33 %), joint efforts to accelerate SBAS development for aviation in Africa.

Following the broadcast of a SBAS (Satellite-Based Augmentation System) signal over Africa & Indian Ocean (AFI) region since September 2020, providing the first SBAS open service in this part of the world via the NIGCOMSAT-1R geostationary satellite, the partners have successfully conducted on 1st February 2023 a series of flight demos at Nnamdi Azikwe International Airport, Abuja. The goal was to show on the field the efficiency of the satellite navigation technology developed by the ANGA programme initiated by the Agency for Air Navigation Safety in Africa and Madagascar (ASECNA) and which…