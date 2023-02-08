2023: Bamidele tasks INEC, judiciary to defend democracy | The Guardian Nigeria News

Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele, Chairman Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Judiciary has tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and the nation’s judiciary to stand up in defence of democracy ahead of the Feb 25 and March 11 elections.

Bamidele made the call in Abuja, on Wednesday during a one-day special hearing on “The extent of implementation of the Electoral Act, 2022 ahead of the conduct of the 2023 general election”.

The session was organised by the National Assembly Joint Committee on Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) with support from the Policy and Legal Advocacy Center (PLAC) and the United Kingdom (UK).

Bamidele, also the Chairman, Southern Senators Forum, while tasking other stakeholders on the same vain said that all hands must be on deck to ensure that the elections are conducted as scheduled.

He said: “The nation is at crossroads; and all stakeholders must stand up in defence of our democracy.

“Two stakeholders stand…