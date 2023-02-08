Again, Obi expands lead as Stears Poll predicts victory for LP in event of massive turnout

Less than 24 hours after the release of a national poll showed that Peter Obi, the Presidential Candidate of the Labour Party, had expanded his lead in the race for president, another national survey conducted by Stears has predicted the election of Obi as the next President of Nigeria in the event of the massive turnout.

According to a statement released on Tuesday, by Stears, an Africa-focused data-driven company founded at the London School of Economics, the company said the “Stears electoral poll and prediction model indicates that Peter Obi is Nigeria’s most popular presidential candidate and should win the presidential ticket as long as Nigerians follow through on their stated intent to vote”.

According to the poll, Peter Obi has a good chance of winning the 2023 Nigerian presidential election if voter turnout is high. The poll revealed that Peter Obi could win the election with as many as 41% of the votes cast, ahead of Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progresses…